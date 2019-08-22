Participating In CAF Inter-club Competition Is Difficult - Dr Kweku Frimpong

President of Ghana Premier League side, Ashantigold SC, Dr Kwaku Frimpong has admitted that playing in the CAF Confederations Cup and the Champions League is extremely difficult and financially demanding.

The vociferous astute businessman, who is considered one of the millionaires in the country has bemoaned the cost involved in financing a club to play in the continental competition.

"It's very difficult, only loses but God has seen us (Ashantigold) through (the Confederations Cup so far)", Dr Frimpong told Fox FM.

Ashantigold SC will host Akonangui FC from Equatorial Guinea on Saturday in Obuasi for the second leg match of the Confederations Cup preliminary stage, and Dr Frimpong says his side is well prepared for the assignment.

" For the preparations, we've prepared very well, now there is no recreation in Ghana so we will give the fans good football to have them entertained", he concluded.