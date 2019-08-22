'Criminal Kofi Manu Does Not Deserve To Be On Seven Member Committee' - Baba Gedo

Alhaji Baba Gedo, president of Ghanaian first division side, Amidaus Professionals, has questioned why Kofi Manu popularly known as 'Blue Boy' was named among the seven-member committee to review the draft Normalization Committee statutes.

On Tuesday, a football stakeholders meeting was held as they prepare for Congress on September 5.

However, a seven-member committee was also formed to review the new statutes of the Ghana Football Association proposed by the Normalization Committee.

The committee, which includes Ntow Fianko, Kofi Manu, Abiba Atta, Jones Abu Alhassan, Randy Abbey, Fredrick Acheampong, Robert Duncan and Ameenu Shardow who will serve as secretary, has been given a week to finish work.

However, the astute football administrator who is well known to be paying bribes to referees to influence the outcome of matches has questioned the inclusion of the former Vice Chairman of the Ghana FA Player Status Committee on the seven-member committee formed to review the statutes.

"I'm disappointed with the football people who appointed Kofi Manu as part of the 7 member committee," he told Asempa FM.

"The man was caught on tape ['Number 12' documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas] taking bribe and he hasn't been cleared so why do you go ahead and give him another position?.

"Those people who took that decision must come again," he added.