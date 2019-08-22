Junior Agogo's Former Clubs Pay Tribute To The Former Ghana Striker

The former clubs of Junior Manuel Agogo have paid tributes to the striker.

The Ghanaian international was confirmed to have passed away on Thursday morning in a hospital in London.

The exact cause of his demise remains unknown but Agogo suffered a devastating stroke in 2015 and had been battling recovery.

“I was running with my dog. I was coming back home. I was near the Marriott Hotel and the stroke happened.

“When I woke up I was in hospital with my mum. I couldn’t speak. I was in a bad way.

“I had thoughts, but I was like where is my voice. I was baffled, man,” Agogo said in a BBC interview about his illness in 2017.

Agogo enjoyed an awesome club career spanning 15 years and featured for 15 different teams – 9 from England including Sheffield Wednesday where he started his career in 1997, Oldham Athletic, Chester City, Chesterfield, Lincoln City, Queens Park Rangers, Barnet, Bristol Rovers and Nottingham Forest.

He also spent years 2000 and 2001 playing in the MLS with Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids, San Jose Earthquakes.

Junior Agogo joined Egyptian giants Zamalek FC months after his poster boy show for Ghana at Afcon 2008.

He, however, moved on to Cypriot side Apollon Limassol the following season and then to Scottish side Hibernian FC before retiring in 2012.

The once burly striker became a toast of Ghanaians with his star performances for the Black Stars in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil. He netted 12 times for Ghana in 27 appearances.

He scored a total of 113 goals in 350 games during his club career.