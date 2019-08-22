Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
22.08.2019 Football News

KP Boateng Welcomes Franck Ribery To Fiorentina

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
KP Boateng Welcomes Franck Ribery To Fiorentina
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghana forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has welcomed Franck Ribery to the club following the completion of his permanent move.

After departing Bayern Munich at the end of last season, the French international penned a two-year deal with the Viola to become their seventh signing of the summer.

Ribery's arrival is expected to boost the attacking options in Vincenzo Montella's squad as they aim for a place in Europe this term.

Boateng, 32, who joined Fiorentina from Sassuolo last month, is relishing the opportunity to play alongside his former opponent in the German Bundesliga.

The former Barcelona and Las Palmas forward faced Ribery on several occasions during his spells at Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04 and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Boateng and Ribery will hope to play together when Fiorentina begin their 2019-20 Serie A against Napoli on Saturday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

#OFOR Campaign: Fix our roads now or forget 2020 elections- ...
4 hours ago

NAM 1 jeopardizing his own trial – Lawyer Warns
4 hours ago

body-container-line