Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
22.08.2019 Football News

All African Games: Senegal Pips Ghana In Second Group Game

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
All African Games: Senegal Pips Ghana In Second Group Game
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

The Black Satellites of Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat to Senegal in their second Group B match at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

A 10th minute solo effort from the youngster Ibrahima Drame separated the two sides on at the Stade Municipal El Manssouria on Wednesday.

Striker Tahiru Awudu threatened for most part of the game but his closest effort on the stroke of the first half went wide.

Coach Yaw Preko kept faith with the same team that beat Burundi 2-1 in their opening game last week.

The West African will battle group B leaders Mali in a must-win game on Saturday.

Mali dispatched Burundi 3-0 to go top of the group.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

#OFOR Campaign: Fix our roads now or forget 2020 elections- ...
3 hours ago

NAM 1 jeopardizing his own trial – Lawyer Warns
3 hours ago

body-container-line