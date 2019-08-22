All African Games: Senegal Pips Ghana In Second Group Game

The Black Satellites of Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat to Senegal in their second Group B match at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

A 10th minute solo effort from the youngster Ibrahima Drame separated the two sides on at the Stade Municipal El Manssouria on Wednesday.

Striker Tahiru Awudu threatened for most part of the game but his closest effort on the stroke of the first half went wide.

Coach Yaw Preko kept faith with the same team that beat Burundi 2-1 in their opening game last week.

The West African will battle group B leaders Mali in a must-win game on Saturday.

Mali dispatched Burundi 3-0 to go top of the group.