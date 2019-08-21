Manchester United And Twitter To Meet Over Pogba Racist Abuse Row

Twitter and Manchester United representatives will meet within the next few weeks to discuss the racist abuse aimed at Paul Pogba following Monday night’s game with Wolves.

Pogba was targeted after failing to score a penalty in the 1-1 draw at Molineux on Monday and was backed by team-mates Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford, who called on Twitter to take action against the culprits.

Greater Manchester Police have told Sky Sports News that no formal investigation has yet been launched into the abuse directed at Pogba, because there has so far been no specific complaint made to them from the public.

"Over the next few weeks, Twitter representatives will meet with Manchester United, Kick It Out and any other civil society stakeholders interested in hearing about the proactive work Twitter is doing to address online racist abuse towards certain footballers in the UK," a Twitter spokesman told Sky Sports News.

"We have always maintained an open and healthy dialogue with our partners in this space, but we know we need to do more to protect our users. Racist behaviour has no place on our platform and we strongly condemn it.

"To this end, we look forward to working more closely with our partners to develop shared solutions together. In the meantime, for Twitter's part, we will continue to proactively monitor the conversation, and take aggressive enforcement action when content violates our Rules."

Manchester United are also keen for Kick It Out, the Football Association and the Premier League to take a lead for a more gathered approach from teams in general to hopefully solve this issue from all angles.