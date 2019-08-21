CONFIRMED: Ghana’s Claud Adjapong Completes Loan Move To Hellas Verona By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo 1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Ghanaian defender Claude Agyepong has successfully completed his anticipated season-long loan move to Hellas Verona ahead of the opening weekend of the Italian Serie A season. The player has been in negotiations with the side in the last couple of days and has officially secured a move to the Yellow and Blues from Sassuolo.The loan deal contains a clause that could see Claude Agyepong moving to Verona on a permanent basis for a fee of €8 million.He has already featured for the Italy Under-21 and is tipped to develop into a fine defender in the near future.Last season he could not play as much as he wanted after he was sidelined through a knee injury.Now back to full fitness, he will be hoping to enjoy regular playing time to help Hellas Verona enjoy a successful campaign throughout the 2019/2020 season.Agyepong will be linking up with fellow countryman Emmanuel Agyemang Badu who also joined the side this summer on loan from Udinese. Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo News Writer
CONFIRMED: Ghana’s Claud Adjapong Completes Loan Move To Hellas Verona
Ghanaian defender Claude Agyepong has successfully completed his anticipated season-long loan move to Hellas Verona ahead of the opening weekend of the Italian Serie A season.
The player has been in negotiations with the side in the last couple of days and has officially secured a move to the Yellow and Blues from Sassuolo.
The loan deal contains a clause that could see Claude Agyepong moving to Verona on a permanent basis for a fee of €8 million.
He has already featured for the Italy Under-21 and is tipped to develop into a fine defender in the near future.
Last season he could not play as much as he wanted after he was sidelined through a knee injury.
Now back to full fitness, he will be hoping to enjoy regular playing time to help Hellas Verona enjoy a successful campaign throughout the 2019/2020 season.
Agyepong will be linking up with fellow countryman Emmanuel Agyemang Badu who also joined the side this summer on loan from Udinese.