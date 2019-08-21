Hearts Sign Necessary Paperwork To Hand Pobiman Project To Prefabex

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak has officially signed the necessary contracts to hand the Pobiman Academy Project to Turkish construction firm Prefabex Modular Building Solutions.

The club announced on Monday, August 19, 2019, that they have selected the foreign construction company, pending the signing of the necessary documents to make the deal official.

At the World Trade Center earlier today, management of the Phobians and leaders of the Prefabex has inked the contracts that will bind the two parties.

Once the project is completed, it will boast of a senior housing unit, gym, training centers, laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, dining hall as well as a housing unit for players and staff.

Though work is expected to start at Pobiman soon, the club is yet to confirm a timeline.