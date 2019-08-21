Barcelona In Talks To Sign Ghanaian Youngster Gideon Mensah

The directors of Barcelona have expressed their interest in boosting their B-team with the presence of Ghana youth international Gideon Mensah, according to Sport.

The Spanish giants have opened negotiations with RB Salzburg to take Mensah on a season-long loan with the option to buy at the end of the season.

Mensah joined Salzburg in 2016 from Ghana Premier League outfit West Africa Football Academy.

The 21 year old had a temporary stint with Austrian Bundesliga outfit Sturm Graz in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign.