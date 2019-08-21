No One Come Close To Me In Football Elections - George Afriyie

George Akwasi Afriyie, a Ghana FA presidential hopeful has reiterated none of his competitors come close to him in terms of football elections.

The battle for supremacy has already begun as to who should emerge as the Ghana Football Association president.

The Okyeman Planners bankroller is one of the personalities who is hoping to become the country's football governing body head.

However, the former vice president of the Ghana Football Association face a tough competition from Kurt Okraku, Osei Kweku Palmer, Alhaji Raji, Kudjoe Fianoo, Alhaji Grusah among other personalities.

Speaking to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM in an interview, Mr Afriyie insisted that he is the best person to steer football affairs in the country insisting no one come close to him in football elections.

"None of my competitors come close to me in footballing elections," he said.

George Afriyie has rubbished allegations labelled against him for calling on delegates not to show up at a meeting held yesterday.