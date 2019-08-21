Modern Ghana logo

21.08.2019 Football News

'Normalization Committee Don't Understand Football', Says Former GHALCA Chairman

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association [GHALCA], Mr. J.Y Appiah has come to the scrutiny of the Normalization Committee headed by Dr. Kofi Amoah.

The Committee has come under pressure for failing to meet the demand of football administrators.

But according to the astute football administrator, the Committee lacks football understanding.

"The constitution of the GFA admonished us to be accountability from time to time so if for some time you haven't render any account, then the clubs have every right to demand that.

"We taught to be too old and left the football into the care of the youth, but it seems they fear to criticise when their colleagues are going wayward," he rehashed when speaking with the media after their meeting with club owners in Accra.

"For some time now, I haven't been speaking about football, but things are getting worse and there is the need for people like us to come into the fold again, the truth is the normalization committee has no foreknowledge about football," he added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
