Torric Jebrin Scores In His TP Mazembe Debut

Ghanaian sensation Torric Jebrin was on the scoresheet his first goal for TP Mazembe on Tuesday afternoon.

The Congolese side recorded a 6-0 home victory over OC Bukavu Dawa in their league opener at the Stade Frederic Kibassa Maliba in Lubumbashi.

The 28-year-old opened his goal-scoring account in their first league match of the 2019/20 season on the 64th minute of the game.

The former Hearts of Oak striker lasted for the entire duration of the match whiles his compatriot Isaac Amoah warmed the bench.

Jebrin joined the DR Congo giants TP Mazembe ending his deal with Egyptian Premier League outfit Al Masry last month.