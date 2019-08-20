Hudson Odoi Returns To Chelsea Training [PHOTOS]

English born Ghanaian forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi has returned to Chelsea training on Tuesday as the teenager steps up his return to fitness.

The highly-rated 18-year-old winger featured on Tuesday morning’s session and looked bright alongside with his team-mates as preparations began for our trip to Norwich City on Saturday lunchtime.

Head coach of the club, Frank Lampard reported prior to the weekend draw with Leicester City that the forward was doing well in his recovery from the Achilles injury suffered back in April.

‘He’s getting closer,’ said the boss. ‘He’s trained the last week or two with the Under-23s and is looking good. There is going to be a period of conditioning work for him. The injury looks good, which is the great news.’

