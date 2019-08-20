Manchester United Condemn Racial Abuse Amid At Paul Pogba

Manchester United has released a statement following the racial abuses directed to their midfielder Paul Pogba on Monday.

The club condemned the racial abuse that targeted the midfielder after he failed to score a penalty in the 1-1 draw at Molineux.

The statement noted: "Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse aimed at Paul Pogba last night and we utterly condemn it.

"The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our great club and it is encouraging to see the vast majority of our fans condemn this on social media also.

Zero-Tolerance

"Manchester United has zero-tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our #AllRedAllEqual initiative.

"We will work to identify the few involved in these incidents and take the strongest course of action available to us. We also encourage social media companies to take action in these cases."

Pogba has received support from a number of his teammates with defender Harry Maguire leading the way by calling the instances as pathetic.