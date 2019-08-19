Hearts Of Oak: Prefabex Construction Limited Wins Contract To Handle Pobiman Project

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak has announced that Turkish construction firm Prefabex Yapi Teknolojiller San Ve Tic Limited will be taking charge of their Pobiman project.

The news was confirmed in a press release from management of the Phobians on Monday morning.

According to the content of the statement, the Turkish construction firm has been awarded the contract based on a thorough process overseen by its Executive Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV.

The statement signed by communications director of the club, Opare Addo read, “The Board and Management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club are pleased to inform the general public, especially, Phobians that the club has selected Turkish Construction firm Prefabex Yapi Teknolojiller San Ve Tic Limited (STL) for the construction of the Pobiman Academy project”.

Once the project is completed, it will boast of a senior housing unit, gym, training centers, laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, dining hall as well as a housing unit for players and staff.

The statement concludes by calling on all Phobians to continue supporting the club as they continue preparations for the upcoming season which will likely start in September.

“The club will announce details of any agreement with a timetable in due course. We appeal all Phobians to continue to offer their unflinching support to the club as we prepare for the new football season”.

Below is the statement from the Club.