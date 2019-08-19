KP Boateng Express Desire To Help Fiorentina Enjoy Successful 2019/2020 Season

Ghanaian forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his desire to help his new club, ACF Fiorentina enjoy a successful season far better than the campaign they had throughout the 2018/2019 campaign.

The Italian Serie A club struggled to keep their top-flight status last season despite having a very good start. A string of bad performances during the second half of the campaign forced them to settle for a 16th finish as they narrowly escaped sinking into the Serie B.

In bid to properly challenge the big boys in the league this season, management of the Viola has secured the services of several players including former Eintracht Frankfurt attacker KP Boateng.

Speaking in a recent interview with the club’s website, the forward has noted that the players at the club are not enthused about how they finished last season and he is aiming to help them improve their position on the league log this season.

“I found a group of young people aware of having disappointed in the second part of last season”.

“There is, however, a lot of serenity, because everyone has understood that there are the bases for a good start. Impossible to talk about goals, the only credible one, for now, is to do better than last season”, the German-born Ghanaian said.

Ahead of the start of the Italian Serie A season, Boateng is expected to lead the lines for the Florence based club and will be relied on for goals. He already has a goal to his name in pre-season but will need to show his quality when the competitive matches start next weekend.