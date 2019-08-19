SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW: Ghanaian Players And Their New Clubs
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW: Ghanaian Players And Their New Clubs
With the summer transfer window yet to be closed on September, Modernghana.com brings to you some Ghanaian players who have made a move to new clubs ahead of the 2019/20 season.
The big transfer that shocked Ghanaians was Kevin Prince Boateng’s move from US Sassuolo to AFC Fiorentina.
Boateng joined Sassuolo ahead of the 2018/19 season from Frankfurt but spend the second half of the season at Barcelona.
After failing to impress with the five-times Champions League winners, the Ghanaian forward returned back to Italy but made a shock move to Serie A rivals.
Below are the new clubs for Ghanaian players abroad.
Germany
Kingsley Schindler – From Holstein Kiel to FC Koln
Bernard Tekpetey – From Schalke 04 to Fortuna Dusseldorf
Kasim Nuhu – From TSG 1899 Hoffenheim to Fortuna Dusseldorf
Kelvin Ofori – From Right to Dream Academy to Fortuna Dusseldorf
England
Jordan Ayew – Swansea to Crystal Palace
Albert Adomah – From Aston Villa to Nottingham Forest
Eddie Nketiah – From Arsenal to Leeds United
Ethan Ampadu – From Chelsea to RB Leipzig
Italy
Kevin-Prince Boateng – Sassuolo to ACF Fiorentina
Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu - Udinese to Hellas Verona
France
Jamal Haruna – From WAFA to Bordeaux
Dennis Appiah – From Anderlecht to FC Nantes
Enock Kwateng – From FC Nantes to Bordeaux
Spain
Joseph Aidoo - Genk to Celta Vigo
Lumor Agbenyenu – Sporting Lisbon to Real Mallorca
Raphael Dwamena – Levante to Real Zaragoza
Kwasi Sibo: From Watford to UD Ibiza
Kingsley Fobi - Watford to CD Badajoz
Yaw Yeboah – From Numancia to Celta Vigo
Razak Brimah – Deportivo Linares
Kwabena Owusu – From CD Leganés to Real Club Recreativo de Huelva
Turkey
Isaac Cofie – From Sporting Gijon to Sivasspor
Patrick Twumasi – From Deportivo Alaves to Gazişehir
Aziz Tetteh – From Dinamo Moscow to Gazişehir
Abdul Raman Chibsah - Gazişehir
Bernard Mensah – Atletico Madrid to Fenerbahce
Finland
Ishmael Yartey to KPV Kokkola
Mexico
Clifford Aboagye - Atlas FC to Queretaro (Loan)
Ethiopia
Kweku Andoh – From Mekelle 70 Enderta to Wolkite City FC
DR. Congo
Torric Jebrin – From Al Masry to TP Mazembe
Egypt
John Antwi – From Misr Makassa to Pyramids FC
Tunisia
Kwame Bonsu – Kotoko to Esperance de Tunis
Kuwait
Bright Adjei – Free agent to Burgan SC
Vincent Atinga – From Tirana FC to Al Qadsiya
Saudi Arabia
Samuel Sarfo - Al Khaleej FC (Free Agent)