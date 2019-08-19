SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW: Ghanaian Players And Their New Clubs

With the summer transfer window yet to be closed on September, Modernghana.com brings to you some Ghanaian players who have made a move to new clubs ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The big transfer that shocked Ghanaians was Kevin Prince Boateng’s move from US Sassuolo to AFC Fiorentina.

Boateng joined Sassuolo ahead of the 2018/19 season from Frankfurt but spend the second half of the season at Barcelona.

After failing to impress with the five-times Champions League winners, the Ghanaian forward returned back to Italy but made a shock move to Serie A rivals.

Below are the new clubs for Ghanaian players abroad.

Germany

Kingsley Schindler – From Holstein Kiel to FC Koln

Bernard Tekpetey – From Schalke 04 to Fortuna Dusseldorf

Kasim Nuhu – From TSG 1899 Hoffenheim to Fortuna Dusseldorf

Kelvin Ofori – From Right to Dream Academy to Fortuna Dusseldorf

England

Jordan Ayew – Swansea to Crystal Palace

Albert Adomah – From Aston Villa to Nottingham Forest

Eddie Nketiah – From Arsenal to Leeds United

Ethan Ampadu – From Chelsea to RB Leipzig

Italy

Kevin-Prince Boateng – Sassuolo to ACF Fiorentina

Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu - Udinese to Hellas Verona

France

Jamal Haruna – From WAFA to Bordeaux

Dennis Appiah – From Anderlecht to FC Nantes

Enock Kwateng – From FC Nantes to Bordeaux

Spain

Joseph Aidoo - Genk to Celta Vigo

Lumor Agbenyenu – Sporting Lisbon to Real Mallorca

Raphael Dwamena – Levante to Real Zaragoza

Kwasi Sibo: From Watford to UD Ibiza

Kingsley Fobi - Watford to CD Badajoz

Yaw Yeboah – From Numancia to Celta Vigo

Razak Brimah – Deportivo Linares

Kwabena Owusu – From CD Leganés to Real Club Recreativo de Huelva

Turkey

Isaac Cofie – From Sporting Gijon to Sivasspor

Patrick Twumasi – From Deportivo Alaves to Gazişehir

Aziz Tetteh – From Dinamo Moscow to Gazişehir

Abdul Raman Chibsah - Gazişehir

Bernard Mensah – Atletico Madrid to Fenerbahce

Finland

Ishmael Yartey to KPV Kokkola

Mexico

Clifford Aboagye - Atlas FC to Queretaro (Loan)

Ethiopia

Kweku Andoh – From Mekelle 70 Enderta to Wolkite City FC

DR. Congo

Torric Jebrin – From Al Masry to TP Mazembe

Egypt

John Antwi – From Misr Makassa to Pyramids FC

Tunisia

Kwame Bonsu – Kotoko to Esperance de Tunis

Kuwait

Bright Adjei – Free agent to Burgan SC

Vincent Atinga – From Tirana FC to Al Qadsiya

Saudi Arabia

Samuel Sarfo - Al Khaleej FC (Free Agent)