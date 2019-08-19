Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!
19.08.2019

SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW: Ghanaian Players And Their New Clubs

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
FOOTBALL NEWS

With the summer transfer window yet to be closed on September, Modernghana.com brings to you some Ghanaian players who have made a move to new clubs ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The big transfer that shocked Ghanaians was Kevin Prince Boateng’s move from US Sassuolo to AFC Fiorentina.

Boateng joined Sassuolo ahead of the 2018/19 season from Frankfurt but spend the second half of the season at Barcelona.

After failing to impress with the five-times Champions League winners, the Ghanaian forward returned back to Italy but made a shock move to Serie A rivals.

Below are the new clubs for Ghanaian players abroad.

Germany
Kingsley Schindler – From Holstein Kiel to FC Koln

Bernard Tekpetey – From Schalke 04 to Fortuna Dusseldorf

Kasim Nuhu – From TSG 1899 Hoffenheim to Fortuna Dusseldorf

Kelvin Ofori – From Right to Dream Academy to Fortuna Dusseldorf

England
Jordan Ayew – Swansea to Crystal Palace
Albert Adomah – From Aston Villa to Nottingham Forest

Eddie Nketiah – From Arsenal to Leeds United
Ethan Ampadu – From Chelsea to RB Leipzig
Italy
Kevin-Prince Boateng – Sassuolo to ACF Fiorentina

Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu - Udinese to Hellas Verona
France
Jamal Haruna – From WAFA to Bordeaux
Dennis Appiah – From Anderlecht to FC Nantes
Enock Kwateng – From FC Nantes to Bordeaux
Spain
Joseph Aidoo - Genk to Celta Vigo
Lumor Agbenyenu – Sporting Lisbon to Real Mallorca

Raphael Dwamena – Levante to Real Zaragoza
Kwasi Sibo: From Watford to UD Ibiza
Kingsley Fobi - Watford to CD Badajoz
Yaw Yeboah – From Numancia to Celta Vigo
Razak Brimah – Deportivo Linares
Kwabena Owusu – From CD Leganés to Real Club Recreativo de Huelva

Turkey
Isaac Cofie – From Sporting Gijon to Sivasspor

Patrick Twumasi – From Deportivo Alaves to Gazişehir

Aziz Tetteh – From Dinamo Moscow to Gazişehir

Abdul Raman Chibsah - Gazişehir
Bernard Mensah – Atletico Madrid to Fenerbahce

Finland
Ishmael Yartey to KPV Kokkola
Mexico
Clifford Aboagye - Atlas FC to Queretaro (Loan)
Ethiopia
Kweku Andoh – From Mekelle 70 Enderta to Wolkite City FC

DR. Congo
Torric Jebrin – From Al Masry to TP Mazembe
Egypt
John Antwi – From Misr Makassa to Pyramids FC

Tunisia
Kwame Bonsu – Kotoko to Esperance de Tunis
Kuwait
Bright Adjei – Free agent to Burgan SC
Vincent Atinga – From Tirana FC to Al Qadsiya

Saudi Arabia
Samuel Sarfo - Al Khaleej FC (Free Agent)

