Swansea City Boss Ready To Keep Andre Ayew Amid Transfer Rumours

Swansea City manager, Steve Cooper hopes Andre Ayew will be a part of his squad all through the season.

The Ghana skipper made a powerful return to Swansea colours in midweek and on Saturday.

The 29-year-old propelled the Championship side to a 2:1 win over Northampton Town in the Carabao Cup.

Ayew has been linked away from the club but the gaffer hopes to tie down the former West Ham forward.

“Till there’s any type of information or bridges to cross, we’ll preserve working with the gamers and preparing for the subsequent sport,” he said.

“Andre and Borja are those we get requested about nevertheless it goes for all of the gamers actually.

“There isn’t any information for the time being and we’re working very onerous with the entire gamers each day.”

Ayew was a club-record £18m signing in January 2018, however, spent final season on mortgage at Fenerbahce following Swansea’s relegation from the Premier League.

Borja has been on mortgage in his native Spain within the final two campaigns, having arrived in a £15.5m deal from Atletico Madrid in 2016.

They’re believed to be the 2 highest earners on the Liberty Stadium, therefore Swansea would think about letting them go away ought to affords are available in.

Borja has been linked with one other mortgage change to his homeland, whereas there was curiosity in Ayew from the Center East.

Although the switch window in English soccer’s prime two divisions closed final week, quite a few different markets stay open.

When requested if Swansea might flip down affords for both Ayew or Borja, Cooper added: “I am undecided. It is all hypothetical. Till you’ve gotten these choices to make, it is tough to suppose by some means.

“They’re two high-quality gamers who’re coaching very effectively. They’re displaying the traits we wish.

“They’re a part of the group and that is good. The extra high-quality gamers we’re deciding on from, the higher.”

Cooper hinted the ahead is in competition for a begin when Swansea host Preston North Finish on Saturday.

The Swans will look to make it 13 house Championship video games unbeaten, having misplaced solely as soon as on their very own patch – to Manchester Metropolis within the FA Cup – in 2019.

“When you will be robust at house that is clearly a great factor, however, what we have now to ensure is we management what’s in entrance of us and never assume that as a result of we’re at house, we’ll win,” Cooper mentioned.