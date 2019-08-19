KP Boateng Reveals Why Manchester United Turned Down A Chance To Sign Him

Ghanaian forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has confirmed Manchester United turned down the chance to sign him in 2013.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Las Palmas star would have been one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s final transfer targets before the Scot’s retirement six years ago.

According to the 32-year-old, Alex Ferguson believed he was ‘a jack of all trades and master of none’.

However, the 2018 German DFP Pokal Cup winner ended up joining Schalke after leaving AC Milan.

“I am 32 years old now and I feel in good shape,” the Fiorentina forward told Goal and DAZN.

“I like the idea of playing as a false nine and have been considered a bit of a joker in the pack for years now.

“It can be an advantage, but also damaging to change roles all the time.

“Nobody knows that after Milan, I had the opportunity to join Manchester United, but Sir Alex Ferguson asked himself, ‘what position am I meant to play him in?’

“I was a jack of all trades in his view and master of none. The transfer was abandoned and I started to focus on being more specific in my approach.”

The former Tottenham Hotspurs and Portsmouth forward has remarkably played for 12 different clubs during his career, with his most recent spell coming on loan at Barcelona last season.

And he wishes he’d had his current personality at a younger age: “Mentality is crucial,” Boateng added. “I started too late to really think about [my career]. Of course, I regret that.

“As an 18-year-old, I would have needed an agent or a family to push me in the right direction. I would have liked that. But I had to fix everything myself.

“I know very well that I have also failed with my motivation, which has not always been 100 per cent there.

“If I would have had the absolute will, I would have been a starting XI player at Barcelona or would have played 10 years for Real Madrid or Manchester United.”