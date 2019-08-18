Prof. Francis Dodoo Retains Position As GAA President
By Sammy Heywood Okine
The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has elected it’s new executives for the next four years.
The events which took place at the Tamale Senior high school (Tamasco) in the Northern regional capital Tamale saw Prof. Francis Dodoo retaining his seat as the president for the association.
Before the elective congress, Prof. Francis Dodoo stated that he is not going to contest for the presidency because he feels his two terms in office is enough and the delegates pleaded with him to consider their proposal to vie for the presidency. He, therefore, went unopposed.
33 delegates were supposed to vote but only 23 delegates were able to make it to the election in Tamale.
Below are the votes of the new Executives for GAA
Prof. Francis Dodoo President 22 Ababu Afelebiek Vice president 23 Mrs. Amui Harriet 2nd Vice President 22 Samuel Ayer Organizing Secretary 23 Salamatu Musa Deputy organizing secretary 15 Christopher Darko-Amankrah Treasurer 23 The newly elected president, Prof. Francis Dodoo thanked the delegates for giving him the opportunity to lead the Ghana Athletics Association once again. And he assured them that he will continue selflessly do more as a leader for Mother Ghana.
All will serve a new four-year mandate that will see them supervise the country’s participation in the 2019 African Games and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
