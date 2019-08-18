Prof. Francis Dodoo Retains Position As GAA President

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has elected it’s new executives for the next four years.

The events which took place at the Tamale Senior high school (Tamasco) in the Northern regional capital Tamale saw Prof. Francis Dodoo retaining his seat as the president for the association.

Before the elective congress, Prof. Francis Dodoo stated that he is not going to contest for the presidency because he feels his two terms in office is enough and the delegates pleaded with him to consider their proposal to vie for the presidency. He, therefore, went unopposed.

33 delegates were supposed to vote but only 23 delegates were able to make it to the election in Tamale.

Below are the votes of the new Executives for GAA

Prof. Francis Dodoo

President 22

Ababu Afelebiek

Vice president 23

Mrs. Amui Harriet

2nd Vice President 22

Samuel Ayer

Organizing Secretary 23

Salamatu Musa

Deputy organizing secretary 15

Christopher Darko-Amankrah

Treasurer 23

The newly elected president, Prof. Francis Dodoo thanked the delegates for giving him the opportunity to lead the Ghana Athletics Association once again. And he assured them that he will continue selflessly do more as a leader for Mother Ghana.

All will serve a new four-year mandate that will see them supervise the country’s participation in the 2019 African Games and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.