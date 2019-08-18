Joseph Paintsil On Target As KRC Genk Demolish Waasland-Beveren 4-0

Ghanaian international, Joseph Paintsil netted his first goal of the season for Belgian side KRC Genk as they mercilessly beat Waasland-Beveren 4-0 on Saturday in the Jupiler Pro League.

The two clubs locked horns on match week four of the ongoing league season but it was the home side that endured a painful defeat in front of their fans.

Following a good run of attacking plays, the away side finally opened the scoring on the 21st minute courtesy a fantastic goal from Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil with an assist from Junya Ito.

Both sides upped their game after that goal and engaged in a pulsating encounter despite neither of them finding the back of the net as they went into the first half break.

KRC Genk resumed the second half with more energy and purpose and edge their opponent back into their defense. An impressive showing from Tanzanian forward Mbwana Samata ended with a deserved hat-trick to help the away side cruise to a 4-0 win.

Paintsil assisted one of the goals and enjoyed the entire duration of the match. He is now off the mark and will look to bang in more goals as the 2019/2020 season progress.