Iñaki Williams Sets New La Liga Record Against Barcelona

Spanish born Ghanaian international, Iñaki Williams has set a new La Liga record against Barcelona in the 2019/20 season curtain-raiser.

The 24-year-old covered 10.2 kilometres in the first half of the game on Friday night until he was substituted in the 87th minutes.

On an average, players are to run 9 kilometers during match days.

In 2010, 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, players averaged 9.13km of distance covered per 90 minutes.

Williams came close in breaking the deadlock in the 6th and 16 minutes of the game.

A stunning late goal from veteran striker Aritz Aduriz in the 89th-minute secured a 1-0 win for Athletic Bilbao in Friday's La Liga opener.

The former Spanish striker threw himself into the air and acrobatically volleyed past Marc-Andre ter Stegen to earn Athletic Bilbao a first league win over Barcelona since 2013.

Williams recently signed a nine-year deal with the La Liga side until 2028.

The promising forward was heavily linked to Manchester United in the summer transfer window as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku who joined Inter Milan.

Athletic Bilbao will play away to Getafe on Saturday, August 24.