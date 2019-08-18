Andre Ayew Makes Championship Debut Swansea City Triumph Against Preston North End

Ghana skipper, Andre Ayew made his Championship debut in Swansea City's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

Following his sparkling performance in Tuesday's League Cup win over Northampton Town, the 29-year-old was named in the Swans' squad for a league outing for the first time since May 2018.

Despite scoring a brace in the Carabao Cup, the former West Ham and Olympique Marseille forward started on the bench at Liberty Stadium but was introduced as a 22nd-minute substitute for injured Nathan Dyer.

Borja Baston's double and George Byers' effort were enough for Steve Cooper's men to stretch their unbeaten streak to four matches across all competitions.

Swansea City are fourth on the Championship log with seven points after three outings.

Ayew will be hoping to play a part when the Swans visit Queens Park Rangers for their next league match fixture on Wednesday.