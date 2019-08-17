Asante Kotoko Outdoors New STRIKE Home Kits

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko SC have outdoored their new kits manufactured by STRIKE for the 2019/20 season.

With the football activities yet to return, the Porcupine Warriors unveiled their home kits.

Also, management also unveiled 11 new players including Augustine Okrah, Didi Arnold, Richard Arthur, Kelvin Andoh and goalkeeper Kwame Baah.

The rest are Ampem Dacosta, Godfred Asiamah, Stephen Ayiku Tetteh, Patrick Yeboah, Justice Blay and Ugandan import George Abege.

The event took place at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The Reds are preparing for the return leg against Kano Pillars in the CAF Champions League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.