16.08.2019 Football News Patrick Twumasi Trains With New Club Gazişehir FK [PHOTOS] By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Ghana striker, Patrick Twumasi trained for the first time with Turkish Club Gazişehir FK after completing a loan move from Spanish side Deportivo Alaves.The attacker completed a loan deal to the Gazişehir FK from Deportivo Alaves on Friday afternoon after having limited playing time at the La Liga side.Gazişehir FK made the 25-year-old their third Ghanaian signing after Aziz Tetteh and Abdul Raman Chibsah arrived at the Club.His new adventure at Gazişehir FK could be a turning point in his career after a frustrating spell with Deportivo Alaves last season where he managed just 14 outings.Twumasi will be at the New Gaziantep Stadium for at least the next one year.Photos below... Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
