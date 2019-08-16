Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
16.08.2019 Football News

Patrick Twumasi Trains With New Club Gazişehir FK [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Patrick Twumasi Trains With New Club Gazişehir FK [PHOTOS]
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghana striker, Patrick Twumasi trained for the first time with Turkish Club Gazişehir FK after completing a loan move from Spanish side Deportivo Alaves.

The attacker completed a loan deal to the Gazişehir FK from Deportivo Alaves on Friday afternoon after having limited playing time at the La Liga side.

Gazişehir FK made the 25-year-old their third Ghanaian signing after Aziz Tetteh and Abdul Raman Chibsah arrived at the Club.

His new adventure at Gazişehir FK could be a turning point in his career after a frustrating spell with Deportivo Alaves last season where he managed just 14 outings.

Twumasi will be at the New Gaziantep Stadium for at least the next one year.

Photos below...

8162019110858-rvmxpcb553-twumasi-033-1024x683

8162019110859-h40o2s6eey-twumasi-732-1024x683

8162019110900-uypcsgfrrm-twumasi-377-1024x683

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Atebubu Chiefs invite gods to strike former NDC MP dead

4 hours ago

I Didn't Even Know What My Fingers Were Doing Under Her Priv...

4 hours ago

body-container-line