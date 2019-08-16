Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
16.08.2019 Football News

Ghana's Patrick Twumasi Completes Gazişehir Gaziantep FK Loan Move

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana's Patrick Twumasi Completes Gazişehir Gaziantep FK Loan Move
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghanaian striker, Patrick Twumasi has completed his loan move to Turkish side Gazişehir Gaziantep FK from Deportivo Alaves.

The lanky forward has left the Spanish side in search of regular playing time, having endured a torrid time with the La Liga side.

The 25-year-old, who joined the La Liga side from Astana in 2018, struggled to break into starting line-up of Alaves.

He was reduced to only 14 games, most of them from the bench and could not find the back of the net.

His move makes him the third Ghanaian at the newly-promoted side after Aziz Tetteh and Yusuf Raman Chibsah.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Atebubu Chiefs invite gods to strike former NDC MP dead

4 hours ago

I Didn't Even Know What My Fingers Were Doing Under Her Priv...

4 hours ago

body-container-line