Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
16.08.2019 Football News

CAF Champions League: I Would Love To Play For Kotoko, Says Kano Pillars Midfielder

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF Champions League: I Would Love To Play For Kotoko, Says Kano Pillars Midfielder
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Kano Pillars midfielder, David Adeshola has expressed his desire to wear the Asante Kotoko jersey.

The midfielder featured against the Ghana Premier League in the CAF Champions League first leg in Nigeria.

Asante Kotoko succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano fortnight ago.

The Reds will host the ‘Masu Gida’ at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on August 25, 2019.

But according to the Nigerian international, if the management of Asante Kotoko approach him for a transfer, he won’t hesitate to put pen on a paper for the team when his contract runs out with Pillars.

“I would love to play for Kotoko, I am a free agent now and I won’t hesitate if Kotoko should approach me, he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Mahama To Revamp TVET Education As Key To Ghana’s Transforma...

10 hours ago

Data On 611,397 New Jobs Credible – Deputy Minister

10 hours ago

body-container-line