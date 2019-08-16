CAF Champions League: I Would Love To Play For Kotoko, Says Kano Pillars Midfielder

Kano Pillars midfielder, David Adeshola has expressed his desire to wear the Asante Kotoko jersey.

The midfielder featured against the Ghana Premier League in the CAF Champions League first leg in Nigeria.

Asante Kotoko succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano fortnight ago.

The Reds will host the ‘Masu Gida’ at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on August 25, 2019.

But according to the Nigerian international, if the management of Asante Kotoko approach him for a transfer, he won’t hesitate to put pen on a paper for the team when his contract runs out with Pillars.

“I would love to play for Kotoko, I am a free agent now and I won’t hesitate if Kotoko should approach me, he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.