Neymar Has 'Made Mistakes' In Pushing For PSG Exit

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo admits Neymar has made "mistakes" over his desire to leave the club.

Neymar reportedly told PSG he wanted to quit in July, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid heavily linked with the Brazilian throughout the summer.

Having joined PSG for a world-record £200m in 2017, the 27-year-old has been the subject of talks with Barca this week.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Leonardo insists little progress has been made on agreeing to his return to the Camp Nou.

"It's wrong. He is not removed from the group," the former Brazil international said.

"He follows his personalised rehabilitation program. He's a Paris Saint-Germain player, he's still in Paris for three years, so do not forget. We must analyse everything, we must fix everything before he can play again."

Neymar has not played for PSG since May 11 and missed the Copa America with an ankle ligament injury.