Christian Atsu Among 6 Players Expected to Miss Newcastle United’s Clash With Norwich

Ghanaian international, Christian Atsu is among 6 players that are expected to miss out on playing any part in Newcastle United’s English Premier League fixture against newcomers Norwich City on Saturday.

The Black Stars winger is still nursing an injury he picked during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament which was hosted in Egypt.

He missed the opening weekend of the EPL and though he has made some progress as far as his return to full fitness is concerned, he is expected to stay on the sideline for another week.

Ahead of the Magpies match week two fixture against the Canaries, it has been confirmed that Christian Atsu will miss the match together with fellow teammates, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle, Florian Lejeune, DeAndre Yedlin, and new signing Allan Saint-Maximin.

“I think Jonjo Shelvey’s going to be OK, touch wood. At this moment, we have a problem with Saint-Maximin – we don’t know how bad his hamstring is but it was a bit tight after training on Monday or Tuesday. We’ll see how he is today.”

“Of the long term injuries – Carroll, Gayle, Atsu – they’re still a little bit off yet”, Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce revealed in a pre-match conference on Friday morning.

The match will kick off at 14:00GMT at the Carrow Road.