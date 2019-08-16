2019 All African Games: Black Satellites Arrive In Morocco

The national U-20 team, Black Satellites, arrived in Rabat, Morocco yesterday ahead of the upcoming African Games which commences on August 19.

The 18-man squad, technical team and management members were the first batch of Ghanaian athletes to arrive in the Moroccan capital for the multi-sport continental competition.

Coach Yaw Preko’s team will kick off their African Games campaign against Burundi on Saturday, August 17 in a Group B opener before playing Mali and Senegal.

Other members of Ghana’s contingent for the games are due in Morocco beginning today with the expected arrival of the judo team (Black Judokas), who like the Satellites, have early scheduling.

Black Judokas coach, Ezekiel Dodoo, confirmed to the Daily Graphic yesterday that the team had received their tickets from the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC) and were due to fly out of Accra last night ahead of the opening ceremony on Monday.

The Chairman of the IGCC, Prof. Peter Twumasi, confirmed that the Black Judokas were next to join the Satellites in Morocco due to their early schedules at the competition.

He explained that the last batch of athletes were scheduled to arrive in the Moroccan capital on Sunday, August 18 before taking part in the opening ceremony for the games.

“As I speak to you, the Black Satellites have arrived in Morocco and Judo have received their tickets to join them before the final batch of athletes touch down by August 18,” Prof. Twumasi said.

Team Ghana is hoping to win more laurels for the state as the games committee decided to slash the number of participating athletes in order to allow only medal hopefuls to take part in the games.