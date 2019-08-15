Fatawu Safiu Rejected To Rejected Our Request To Return To Ghana - Kotoko PRO Reveals

The Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Kennedy Boakye Ansah has revealed that striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu rejected their request to return to the club after his loan move to the Swedish top-flight side broke down.

The promising forward's loan switch to Helsingborg IF hit snag after his club, Asante Kotoko couldn't reach an agreement with the Swedish side on the transfer fee.

But according to Mr. Boakye Ansah, the Porcupine Warriors opted to allow the 25-year-old attacker to join the Swedish second-tier side Trelleborgs FF following his unsporting behaviour.

"It is true that he [Abdul Fatawu Safiu] didn't want to return to Ghana to play for Asante Kotoko after a successful trial with Helsingborg IF," Boakye Ansah told Oyerepa FM

"We had no choice to loan him out to Trelleborgs FF on a four-month loan deal worth $35,000"

"Helsingborg IF's offer was peanut. We felt insulted by the club, so we recalled him but he wasn't ready to return"

"We held several talks with Abdul Fatawu but he wasn't interested despite telling him playing in the CAF Champions League will attract him better offers"

He joined Trelleborgs FF on a four-month loan deal with an option to make it permanent if he excels during his stay.

Safiu's loan deal will expire on November 2019.

During the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition, he netted eleven goals to help Kotoko to clinch the competition.

Safiu earned a call-up to the senior national team of Ghana ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations following his splendid performance.