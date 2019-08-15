Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
15.08.2019 Boxing

Prof Azumah Nelson Wants Better Coaching And More Government Support For Boxing

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Prof Azumah Nelson Wants Better Coaching And More Government Support For Boxing

Boxing great Azumah Nelson says until a more pragmatic approach is adopted, boxing will keep wobbling of its feet.

After he (Azumah) and the likes of Ike Quartey, Joshua Clottey and others exited the boxing scene, the sport has struggled to produce quality boxers of their kind.

And to the iconic pugilist, strategising is one of the surest ways to restore the sport’s lost glory.

Considered as Africa’s finest boxer, having reigned for a decade in three weight divisions, Ghana has struggled to raise a boxer of his kind; a situation which has left him worried.

The boxing professor said in a press briefing recently that “Ghana is not only about football and government must put in place measures to support the development of the numerous talents in the country to become world champions.”

He added, “Boxers sometimes do not get the needed support to represent the country at the Olympic Games. We need to revisit our approach towards boxing so the young talents could make the nation proud. We need to change our approach.”

TOP STORIES

Nominations Open For Agricultural Biotechnology Media Awards...

2 hours ago

Make Local Languages Qualification Requirement For Tertiary ...

4 hours ago

body-container-line