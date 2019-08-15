Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
15.08.2019 Football News

SAD NEWS: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu Hospitalized In Italy Due To Lungs Problem

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
EMMANUEL AGYEMANG BADU
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has been hospitalized in Italy after being diagnosed with a pulmonary microembolism.

According to Hellas Verona, the 29-year-old have been diagnosed with a pulmonary microembolism – a blood clot in the lungs.

Badu has been detained at the Sacro Cuore hospital in Negrar for treatment and further tests to be carried.

Pulmonary microembolism means there is a small blood clot in the lung, which can be extremely serious, even fatal, if not treated.

“The player’s conditions are good and he will remain under observation for a few days,” a club statement reads.

"This is a small blood clot in the lung, which can be extremely serious, even fatal, if not treated."

Badu joined Verona last month on loan with an option to buy from Udinese.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Minority Runs To US Ambassador Over PDS Fiasco

4 hours ago

Free SHS Won't Be Reversed, I Will Remove Bottlenecks— Maham...

4 hours ago

body-container-line