SAD NEWS: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu Hospitalized In Italy Due To Lungs Problem
Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has been hospitalized in Italy after being diagnosed with a pulmonary microembolism.
According to Hellas Verona, the 29-year-old have been diagnosed with a pulmonary microembolism – a blood clot in the lungs.
Badu has been detained at the Sacro Cuore hospital in Negrar for treatment and further tests to be carried.
Pulmonary microembolism means there is a small blood clot in the lung, which can be extremely serious, even fatal, if not treated.
“The player’s conditions are good and he will remain under observation for a few days,” a club statement reads.
Badu joined Verona last month on loan with an option to buy from Udinese.