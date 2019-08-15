Agyemang Badu Hospitalised After Suffering Pulmonary Microembolism

Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has been hospitalized after suffering a pulmonary microembolism - a blood clot in the lungs, his club Hellas Verona has disclosed.

A statement from the club confirmed the unfortunate incidence earlier today but stressed that the FIFA u-20 world cup winner is being kept at the Sacro Cuore hospital in Negrar for treatment and further tests.

In addition, the statement noted that Badu’s situation will be closely monitored to ensure the infection doesn’t turn fatal.

“The player’s conditions are good and he will remain under observation for a few days”, a portion of the statement read.

Agyemang Badu, 28, is expected to be treated completely before he returns to training with Hellas Verona for the upcoming 2019/2020 Serie A season.

He joined the side from Udinese on a season-long loan with an option to buy at the end of the season but will have wait to recover from the pulmonary microembolism before he gets going.