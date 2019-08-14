CAF CL: Kjetil Zachariassen Targets Second Leg Victory Against Kano Pillars

Head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Kjetil Zachariassen is targeting a second-leg victory over Nigerian giants Kano Pillars when they host them at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on August 23, 2019.

The Norwegian tactician led the Porcupine Warriors to Kano last weekend but unfortunately lost narrowly by three goals to 2 despite leading two one at some point in time.

Having returned to Ghana, the formal Obuasi Ashanti Gold gaffer is aiming for a resounding victory in the second leg to ensure his side secures progression to the next stage of the top-tier inter-club competition.

Speaking in a recent interview, Kjetil Zachariassen shared, “We received three goals which is a little too much for us. We had trained hard not to receive goals but a little lack of concentration there but we scored two nice goals. We could have even scored more”.

“But in the end am going to meet them again at the Baba Yara and it is going to be a different game. We always go to try to win every match we participate in. That is our goal no matter who we play and whatever competition”.

The return leg of the first-round tie of the CAF Champions League between Kotoko and Kano Pillars has been scheduled for Saturday, August 23, 2019.