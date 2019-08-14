Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!
14.08.2019

Ghanaian Prodigy Eddie Nketiah Scores On Leeds United Debut

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Eddie Nketiah registered his first goal for Leeds United in Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

The English Championship side wallopped Salford City 3:0 to progress to the next round of the competition.

The English born Ghanaian international scored his first Leeds goal just before the break, while Gaetano Berardi and Mateusz Klich sealed their passage with two more after half-time.

The highly-rated 20-year-old winger joined Leeds United on a season-long loan deal from English Premier League side Arsenal.

Nketiah is eligible to represent Ghana despite playing for England at the youth level.

