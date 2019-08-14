CAF Champions League: Kotoko Chief Cautions His Side Against Complacency Ahead Of Kano Pillars Game

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), George Amoako beleives the 3-2 loss to Kano Pillars has given his side an advantage to progress in the Champions League but has cautioned his side against complacency.

The Porcupine Warriors were defeated by the Nigeria side 3:2 in teh first leg at the Sani Abacha Stadium last week Saturday.

However, according to Mr Amoako, his side would do everything possible to throw Kano Pillars out of the competition when the second leg is played in Kumasi on August 25.

“It is a very good scoreline,” he told Kotoko Express App. “Playing in Kano, scoring two away goals and losing 3-2, puts us in a pole position to qualify, but we don’t need to be complacent” he cautioned.

“[We] certainly wouldn’t be because they are a good side, very aggressive, very strong and we need to work at it to get the results. I am talking about qualification. We would do everything possible to ensure just that. With this scoreline away; difference one with two away goals, qualification is more likely” he assured.

“We have to be able to swim with it. We are fully aware that situations like this could cause some complacency, but the assurance is that we wouldn’t give that any chance. We are focused and going to treat the second leg like the score was goalless” he stressed.

The 16, 000 capacity Sani Abacha Stadium was filled to the rafters. The venue was electrified by the loud cheers and jeers from the stands, a scene that George Amoako believes Kotoko supporters must replicate in the return encounter.

“They cheered their team to get those two quick goals,” he said. “We would have to get the same kind of atmosphere. We are even expecting a more charged atmosphere because we have more supporters. This is just a 16, 000 capacity stadium, Kumasi is 40,000 plus and we expect that the supporters would be there to ensure our victory and qualification.”

Kotoko are yet to taste defeat at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Africa Club campaign in more than a decade.