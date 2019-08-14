CAF Champions League: 'We Will Pile More Misery On Kotoko In Kumasi' - Kano Pillars Manager Insists

Head coach of Kano Pillars, Ibrahim Musah, has reiterated that his side will wallop Asante Kotoko in the reverse encounter of the CAF Champions League.

The Nigerian side defeated the Ghana Premier League side 3:2 in the first leg last Saturday at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

The 2018/19 Nigeria Professional Football League runners-up toiled to snatch a narrow win at home, a results which could hunt them in Kumasi.

But Musah is optimistic his side will cause an upset over Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a fortnight time.

“We allowed Asante Kotoko SC to score us two goals after taking the lead but we fought hard to beat them 3-2,” he spoke to Nhyira FM in Kumasi.

“We are coming to Ghana to beat Asante Kotoko as we did to Al Ahly SC in Egypt after a one-all draw in a 1st Leg at Sani Abacha Stadium.”

The Porcupine Warriors are yet to taste defeat at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Africa Club campaign in more than a decade.