Swansea City Boss Steve Cooper Andre Lauds Andre Ayew's Stunning Cameo In Carabao Cup Win

Swansea City boss, Steve Cooper hailed the impact of substitute Andre Ayew who helped Swansea City come from behind to beat Northampton in the Carabao Cup.

The English Championship side went 1-0 down as Matt Warburton gave the League Two side a shock lead just after the hour mark in the first round encounter at the Liberty Stadium.

But the Ghana skipper came off the bench to make his first appearance for the club since May 2018 and scored twice - with George Byers also netting - as Swansea booked their place in the second round.

That was Ayew's first goals for the Swans in 1,185 days, with his last strike for the club coming against Man City in May 2016.

And Cooper could not hide his delight at the impact made by Ayew who has looked certain to leave the club throughout the summer.

"30 minutes, two goals, highly motivated and a good work ethic, it was good," admitted Cooper.

"That's exactly what we know he can do.

"He's come back into the club after the international break in very good condition, he looks extremely motivated in training and tonight was about giving him the right amount of minutes to help him get right back up to the fitness levels to play in the league campaign.

"A positive night in a number of ways with his inclusion."

The Swans will host Cambridge United at the Liberty Stadium in the second round of the competition.

The tie will take place on the week commencing Monday, August 26.