Betway Supports Ghana Taekwondo Federation

Leading online sports betting company, Betway, has donated GHS 10,000 to support the Ghana Taekwondo Federation.

In line with the FA Community Shield’s commitment of contributing proceeds of the match to charity, Betway pledged to donate a portion of every bet placed on the fixture to a worthy recipient. The Community Shield was contested on August 4, 2019, with rivals Liverpool taking on Manchester City. A total of GHS 10,000 was raised during the game, which was then presented to the Ghana Taekwondo Federation.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Stephen Amegashie Jnr., Technical Director of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, said he was grateful to Betway for their support.

“On behalf of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, we want to express our appreciation to Betway for this kind gesture. This is a challenge to us to excel in the upcoming games.”

The donation is expected to help the federation with its preparations ahead of the All African Games, which will take place in Morocco from 19 to 31 August 2019.

Betway has continuously supported the development of sports in Ghana with donations to the Golden Ahafo Deaf Football Club and Asanteman Amputee Football Club. The betting provider hopes that these initiatives, amongst others it has supported will help contribute towards the development of sports in Ghana.