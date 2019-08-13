Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
13.08.2019 Football News

Ghana U-20 Squad Depart For 2019 Africa Games

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Ghana U-20 Squad Depart For 2019 Africa Games
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghana U-20 coach Yaw Preko who named his final 18-man squad for the Africa Games to be staged in Morocco says he believes in the players selected and they are going to shock football fans.

The team left the shores of the country on Tuesday evening alongside four other disciplines for the Games.

Below is the full list of the players for the tournament:

1.Adjetey Daniel Adrian
2.Awudu Tahiru
3.Ibrahim Danlad
4.Baffour Elvis Kyei
5.Umar Basit Abdul Rahman
6.Asare Frederick
7.Toku Emmanuel
8.Abubakar Haruna
9.Adams Mohammed
10.Amoah Kobina
11.Opoku Kwadwo
12.Anim Mathew
13.Gyamfi Isaac
14.Issah Ibrahim
15.Sulley Mohammed
16.Yakubu Najeed
17.Osei Philip
18.Kubi Appiah

TOP STORIES

Muslims urged to follow lessons of Eid Ul-Adha

7 minutes ago

Peace Council Berates Badu Kobi And Demands Apology

7 hours ago

body-container-line