Ghana U-20 Squad Depart For 2019 Africa Games

Ghana U-20 coach Yaw Preko who named his final 18-man squad for the Africa Games to be staged in Morocco says he believes in the players selected and they are going to shock football fans.

The team left the shores of the country on Tuesday evening alongside four other disciplines for the Games.

Below is the full list of the players for the tournament:

1.Adjetey Daniel Adrian

2.Awudu Tahiru

3.Ibrahim Danlad

4.Baffour Elvis Kyei

5.Umar Basit Abdul Rahman

6.Asare Frederick

7.Toku Emmanuel

8.Abubakar Haruna

9.Adams Mohammed

10.Amoah Kobina

11.Opoku Kwadwo

12.Anim Mathew

13.Gyamfi Isaac

14.Issah Ibrahim

15.Sulley Mohammed

16.Yakubu Najeed

17.Osei Philip

18.Kubi Appiah