Ghana U-20 coach Yaw Preko who named his final 18-man squad for the Africa Games to be staged in Morocco says he believes in the players selected and they are going to shock football fans.
The team left the shores of the country on Tuesday evening alongside four other disciplines for the Games.
Below is the full list of the players for the tournament:
1.Adjetey Daniel Adrian 2.Awudu Tahiru 3.Ibrahim Danlad 4.Baffour Elvis Kyei 5.Umar Basit Abdul Rahman 6.Asare Frederick 7.Toku Emmanuel 8.Abubakar Haruna 9.Adams Mohammed 10.Amoah Kobina 11.Opoku Kwadwo 12.Anim Mathew 13.Gyamfi Isaac 14.Issah Ibrahim 15.Sulley Mohammed 16.Yakubu Najeed 17.Osei Philip 18.Kubi Appiah
Ghana U-20 Squad Depart For 2019 Africa Games
