Government Approves $1.28m For 2019 African Games

Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) has approved a budget of approximately $1.28m for team Ghana's participation at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

According to the of the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi, who is also the Chairman for the International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC), it was very important that the budget be made known to Ghanaians, after it was approved by the Youth and Sports Ministry headed by Honorable Isaac Kwame Asiamah.

He noted that the budget covers all expenses for Team Ghana at the 12th African Games, where Ghana is presenting a lean team of medal hopefuls.

“The IGCC team has done a great job since it was inaugurated to oversee all issues relating to the upcoming African Games in Morocco.

“We presented a budget to Government through the Youth and Sports Ministry and we have gotten approval, so it is important we made it available to Ghanaians”.

Professor Twumasi noted that the budget includes bonuses for all the athletes, coaches and officials, with an amount of $3000, $2000 and $1000 going to athletes who would win gold, silver or bronze respectively in the single or individual sports in the various disciplines.

With regards to team sports, each player would be rewarded with $2000, $1500 and $1000 respectively for winning gold, silver or bronze.