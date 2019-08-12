Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
12.08.2019 Football News

CAF Champions League: Kotoko Coach Pleased With Players Despite Kano Pillars Lose

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Kotoko coach, Kjetil Zachariassen has insisted he applaud his players despite their loss to Kano Pillars in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League side lost by 3-2 defeat in the preliminary first round fixture at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday.

From coming back from a goal down, Kotoko sensationally went 2-1 up at a point before the home side raised their game to snatch a dramatic 3-2 victory in the end.

“I am highly elated with my team’s performance because one thing here is that we played against a good team and we scored two important away goals which will be very important for us,” he said.

“We will correct our mistakes before the return leg in Kumasi.”

The return fixture is set for Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium on August 25.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
