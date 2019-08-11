Boxing Gyms In Accra, Ghana

You can never imagine the number of boxing clubs and gyms in Accra until you visit Bukom in the old city, James Town.

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Peter Zwennes believes the poverty and depravity are the main factors that contribute to the locality producing all of the nation’s best boxers and eight world champions.

He said the hunger for success, fortune and fame are what motivates the boys in Bukom to take boxing as their education and business.

For some, it is their life, as many boxers quit school to train in the gyms.

Famous boxer, Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku told Yours Truly he stopped school at Form One to become a boxer and he never regrets taking the decision because boxing has made him very popular and rich.

Banku who calls himself the president of boxers in Ghana said boxers have brought honours to the nation and wants boxers to be respected.

He trains under young coach Wadada at James Town. Banku also called the African Mayweather is undefeated in 29 fights and trained under different coaches in different gyms.

He said the best gym is where he started, the Bukom Boxing Club / Gym, under coach Quatelai Quartey aka ‘Wutor’, senior brother of Ike Bazooka Quartey.

The Bukom Community has a fantastic list of boxing gyms /clubs, including:

1. Akotoku Academy

2. Bukom Boxing Gym

3. Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym

4. Seconds Out Boxing Gym

5. Billy Kotey Boxing Gym

6. Sonia Boxing Gym

7. Discipline Boxing Gym

8. Fit Square Boxing Gym

9. Sea View Boxing Gym

10. Black Panthers Boxing Gym

11. Beach Boxing Gym

12. Wisdom Boxing Gym

13. Will Power Boxing Gym

14. Stadium Boxing Gym

15. Alajo Boxing Gym

16. Odorkor Boxing Gym

17. Square Deal Boxing Gym

18. Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation

19. Palm Scream Boxing Gym

20. Bridge Boxing Gym

21. Dade Boxing Gym

22. Ultimate Boxing Gym

23. Azumah Nelson Gym

24. Bukom Boxing Arena Sports Emporium Gym

25. Wadada Boxing Gym

26. The Gym

27. Bronx Gym