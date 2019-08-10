Asamoah Gyan Blasts Kwabena Owusu For Confirming Black Stars Players Pocketed $20k As Appearance Fee

Asamoah Gyan has slammed Kwabena Owusu over his confirming that each Black Stars player received $20,000 appearance fees for representing Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, reports emerged that each player was paid $80,000 as an appearance fee.

However, after the country's elimination from the tournament, the enterprising forward in an interview with GhOne TV confirmed that the players were given $20,000 as appearance fee.

And when quizzed about how much the Black Stars received in appearance fees Gyan avoided the question.

“I won’t answer any question regarding money. It is only in Ghana that the citizenry seems to over contrate on how much the players are paid,” he told Asempa FM.

“I was surprised when he talked about money. He is my boy, but I think that such a delicate issue should be addressed by a senior player, not a young member of the team.

“Which meeting was he invited to discuss money that should give him the confidence to talk about such a sensitive issue," he added.

Owusu was one of the three debutants who represented Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana exited the campaign in the Round of 16, following a defeat on penalties against Tunisia- their worst performance in 13 years.