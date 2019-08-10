Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
10.08.2019 Boxing

Ruiz-Joshua Rematch Set For Saudi Arabia In December

By Reuters
Ruiz-Joshua Rematch Set For Saudi Arabia In December
1 HOUR AGO BOXING

Mexican-American world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. will fight Britain's Anthony Joshua in a rematch in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7, Sky Sports reported on Friday.

Ruiz produced one of boxing's biggest upsets by beating the 29-year-old Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 1.

The Briton, previously undefeated and fighting for the first time in the United States, was defending his IBF, WBA and WBO titles but was knocked down four times in the fight.

Promoter Eddie Hearn had already confirmed three days after the bout that Joshua had triggered the contracted rematch clause for what he called a 'must-win' fight for the 2012 Olympic super-heavyweight champion.

TOP STORIES

Gov’t directs Ghana Manganese Company to resume operations

9 hours ago

24,000 multiple registrants will be dragged to court – EC

9 hours ago

body-container-line