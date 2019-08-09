General Captaincy Role Confuses Me, Says Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan has admitted that he doesn't understand his new role as the general captain of the Black Stars.

The former Al Ain striker captaincy was stripped few weeks to the just-ended 2019 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt by Coach Kwasi Appiah.

He lost the armband to his deputy Andre Ayew after serving as the team's match-day captain for seven years.

The 33-year-old confirmed his retirement from the national but rescinded his decision after a presidential intervention.

"I was very surprised when the Coach [Kwasi Appiah] called me to inform me about changes in the Black Stars leadership role," Gyan told Joy FM.

"Coach Appiah told me that I have been elevated to be the team's general captain... I was just confused because you can't have two captains on the same ship"

''I don't even understand the meaning of the term general captain. I still need an explanation "

Asamoah Gyan has capped for Ghana since 2003 and has scored 51 goals in 107 appearances for the West African Country.