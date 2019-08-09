Andre Ayew Should Not Have Accepted Black Stars Captaincy - Asamoah Gyan

Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan has shared that Andre Ayew should have rejected Black Stars captaincy.

The Swansea City forward was named as the Black Stars captain ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

However, Asamoah Gyan was relieved of his position and was named as the general captain of the side.

The former Liberty Professionals and Sunderland forward announced his retirement from the national team with less than a month to that start of the tournament but after a presidential intervention, the 33-year-old rescinded his decision and was recalled to the Black Stars squad.

Gyan was, however, used from the bench during the tournament and despite the unexpected decision by the coach, the former Al Ain forward says the former West Ham and Olympique Marseille star should have stayed away from the Black Stars captaincy.

"It was the decision of the coach but I was expecting Andre Ayew to reject his appointment as the Black Stars coach," he told Asempa FM.

"He is a human so he welcomed the decision but why would you accept a position that is full of controversies?

"I have nothing against Andre Ayew.We are cool but I was expecting him to reject the decision of the coach," he added.

Ghana exit from the 32nd edition of the tournament at the round of 16 losing to Tunisia on penalties.