Asamoah Gyan Lauds Andre Ayew's Leadership Qualities

Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer, striker Asamoah Gyan has hailed the leadership qualities of Andre Ayew.

Gyan, 33, lost the captaincy to the Swansea City forward under controversial circumstances with less than a month for the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

However, Asamoah Gyan who is a free agent has hailed the leadership qualities of the 29-year-old.

"Andre has the qualities, We are different people but he has the qualities to lead," he told Asempa FM.

"We shared ideas severally during our time in Egypt.

"He (Andre Ayew) involved me in every decision. We have some senior players in the team and we shared ideas with them as well. We had a cordial relationship," he added.

The Black Stars exited the competition at the Round of 16 after losing on penalties to Tunisia.