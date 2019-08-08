David Luiz Signs For Arsenal From Chelsea On Two-Year Deal

Arsenal have completed the signing of David Luiz from Chelsea on a two-year deal for a fee of £8m.

The Brazilian centre-back, who made 248 appearances for Chelsea across two spells with the club, underwent his medical on Deadline Day after the two sides agreed a fee.

Luiz trained away from the rest of Frank Lampard's squad on Wednesday after indicating he wanted to leave the club.

"David has huge experience and I look forward to working with him again," Arsenal head coach Unai Emery said.

"He is a well-known player and adds to our defensive strength."

The 32-year-old is Arsenal's second Deadline Day signing after they completed a £25m deal for left-back Kieran Tierney from Celtic.

Arsenal had been left short at centre-back after the departure of former captain Laurent Koscielny, who shocked the club by demanding a transfer with a year left on his contract.

Luiz began his first spell at Chelsea in 2011, before returning to Stamford Bridge in 2016 after a two-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain.